Ex-MLA Gopal Bhandari’s Son Dies By Suicide In Udupi

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
14 Oct 2025 9:14 PM IST

The Station Master of Barkur railway station, Srinivas Shetty, filed a complaint, following which a case under Section 194 of BNSS was registered at the Brahmavar police station: Reports

Representational Image — DC File

UDUPI: Sudeep Bhandari (47), son of late former Karkala MLA Gopal Bhandari, died by suicide after coming under a moving goods train near Hanehalli village in Brahmavar police limits on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8.24 pm between Barkur and Udupi railway stations, near kilometer markers 676/04 to 676/08, when a Mangaluru–Madgaon-bound goods train was passing.

The Station Master of Barkur railway station, Srinivas Shetty, filed a complaint, following which a case under Section 194 of BNSS was registered at the Brahmavar police station.

The body was examined at the spot and later shifted to KMC Manipal for post-mortem before being handed over to the family.

Police said the reason behind the suicide is not yet known, and further investigation is in progress.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

