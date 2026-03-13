Even Piped Gas Consumption Limited To 80 Percent Usage A Day In Bengaluru

ENGALURU: Hotels connected to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network in Bengaluru city have uninterrupted supply of gas but the uninterrupted gas supply has now come with a condition limiting their daily use of only 80 percent of a hotel’s daily requirement. The limit is over disruption in supply of gas.

Hotels on Piped Natural Gas have been cautioned against over consumption. An estimated 1,800 hotels in Bengaluru city are connected by PNG out of 3,000 PNG connections which also include industries.

A source in the Bangalore Hotels Association told Deccan Chronicle that Gas Authority of India Limited providers of Piped Natural Gas in Bengaluru announced the daily consumption limit. The announcement of GAIL was communicated to hotels of Piped Natural Gas network in Bengaluru.

“The meter reading will be noted at a PNG connected hotel to monitor the daily consumption of gas,” said the source and stated “Business is PNG network might be going on well since hotels dependent on commercial gas cylinders are affected by shortage of cylinders.

The source said PNG connected hotels might have not cut on their menu since they have uninterrupted gas supply but stated “We do not know about the actual business of hotels linked to the PNG network.”

A hotelier of Bengaluru said, PNG connections are available on the outskirts of Bengaluru city and not many hotels have opted for PNG fearing low pressure supply to the hotels.

Meanwhile, hotels running on shortage of commercial gas cylinders switch to electric stoves for cooking while others use firewood to keep their business going.

A proprietor of a food catering unit stated “Switching over to use of firewood for the time being was the only option left to fulfill the orders taken. It is labour-intensive.”

Even, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K.H. Muniyappa asked hotels on commercial gas cylinders to cut down on their menu and explore options to run their hotel business until the situation eases.