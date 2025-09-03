Eshwarappa Leads ‘Shuddhikarana’ Ritual in Dharmasthala

Mangaluru: A team of Hindu activists and leaders from Shivamogga, led by former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, performed a ‘Shuddhikarana’ ritual in Dharmasthala on Monday, saying it was meant to counter what they termed “attempts to malign” the temple town.

Eshwarappa, accompanied by a group of devotees, said they brought holy water from the Ganga at Kashi Vishwanatha Kshetra, the Tunga in Shivamogga, and the Netravati from Dharmasthala to perform the purification.

“They have tried to taint Dharmasthala with false propaganda. We are carrying out the Shuddhikarana now and will offer prayers at the temple. Heggade is revered and Manjunatha is our aradhya daiva,” he said.

“When the rumours began, we had warned the government to arrest those spreading falsehoods. Instead, they encouraged it. Now the same witness admits he was directed by somebody. Anti-Hindu and anti-national forces are behind this campaign, with foreign funding also suspected,” he alleged.

Eshwarappa maintained that the SIT has done some work but cannot bring out the complete picture. “Nationalist forces across the state, devotees of Sri Manjunatha Swamy and Sri Annappa, and disciples of Heggade ji are demanding that the case be handed over to the NIA. Only then will the conspiracy be fully exposed,” he said, urging the Chief Minister and Home Minister to issue a clear statement on the progress of the probe.

He added that devotees and followers of Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade want justice and accountability. “This is not about politics. This is about protecting dharma and the nation. We are ready to give our lives to protect Hindu dharma, which has its own unique culture,” Eshwarappa declared.

The ritual was held at the entrance of the temple town, where water in brass vessels, with leaves placed over them, was poured on the road as part of the purification ceremony. Devotees later offered prayers.