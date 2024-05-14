Election fervor remains high in Karnataka as parties gear up for MLC polls

Mangaluru: Although the parliamentary elections in Karnataka have concluded, the election fervor remains high as political parties prepare for the upcoming Legislative Council elections for the Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies, set for June 3. BJP, JD(S) and Congress parties are gearing up for the election.



Election is being held for the 3 Teachers' and 3 Graduates' constituencies in the state.

As per the alliance, the BJP has allowed the JD(S) to field its candidate, sitting MLC SL Bhoje Gowda, from the Southwest Teachers’ constituency. However, the spotlight is on the Southwest Graduates’ constituency, which includes Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and the Channagiri and Honnali Taluks of Davangere, traditionally a BJP stronghold.

The BJP has controlled the Southwest Graduates’ constituency for about 45 years. This election, however, has garnered significant interest for several reasons. The BJP has named Dr. Dhananjaya Sirji, while the Congress has fielded Ayanur Manjunath.

Manjunath, who won this seat for the BJP in 2018, resigned from the party in 2023, contested the assembly election as a JD(S) candidate, and later joined Congress. He will now contest as the Congress candidate.

Adding to the intrigue, former Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat has rebelled against the BJP and decided to run as an independent candidate. Bhat, denied an assembly ticket in 2023, was rumored to be considered for the Council election. However, with the BJP opting not to field him, he has chosen to contest independently.

Congress party is confident of grabbing the Graduates' Constituency from the BJP in this election.

“Ayanur Manjunath has a close association with the voters in the constituency. Voters are pleased with the work of the state government. Additionally, the growing strength of the INDI Alliance nationwide is noticeable. All these factors will help the Congress,” AICC Secretary PV Mohan told Deccan Chronicle.

He also mentioned that the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme, one of the party’s guarantees for unemployed graduates, would benefit Congress in this election.

“It would not be surprising if Congress wins all the seats. A new era has begun,” he added.

BJP leaders are vigilantly observing the developments.

“This has been our seat for over four decades. However, we cannot be overconfident. In the last election, we lost the Southwest Teachers’ constituency to JD(S) candidate SL Bhoje Gowda, a seat we held for about 40 years. If Raghupathi Bhat garners significant votes and there is no rebel candidate within Congress, Congress stands a better chance,” a senior BJP leader stated.

However, BJP leaders are hopeful that Bhat's rebellion will not damage the party.

“Raghupathi Bhat has enrolled many voters in Udupi. Even if they support him, he faces the challenge of securing votes in other districts where he lacks influence,” he said.

"BJP has a strong presence in this region and our candidate will surely win if all the elected representatives work unitedly," he added.

As Bhat prepares to file his nomination on Thursday, BJP leaders are making efforts to persuade him to reconsider his independent candidacy.