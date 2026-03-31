‘Elect Meti to Strengthen My Hands’: CM Pitches for Congress in Bagalkot

Bagalkot: “For the next two years, we will be in power in the state and I am the Chief Minister,” Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday amid loud cheers from party workers. He urged voters to elect Umesh Meti in the Bagalkot bypoll, stating that his victory would strengthen development efforts.

Addressing public meetings at Aihole and Aminagad villages as part of the campaign for the Bagalkot Assembly by-election, the Chief Minister appealed to voters to choose a capable representative.

“For next two years (till the next assembly election) we will be in power in the state. I am the Chief Minister," Siddaramaiah said attracting loud applause from the crowd.

"You must elect a good representative for the development of the constituency. Decide carefully what kind of representative you want. If Umesh Meti wins, it will strengthen my hands. It will help in the progress of AHINDA communities and the overall development of the constituency. Therefore, elect him and send him to the Assembly,” he urged.

Siddaramaiah said that under his leadership, the state government had taken a decision to provide ₹40 lakh per acre for irrigated land and Rs 30 lakh per acre for dry land as compensation, and assured that the process would be completed within three years.

The Chief Minister further assured that all necessary steps would be taken to develop Aihole as a major historical destination.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said, “It has been 12 years since he became Prime Minister. He spoke of ‘Achhe Din’ and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. He promised Rs 15 lakh to every family, creation of two crore jobs every year, and doubling farmers’ income. Not one of these promises has been fulfilled.”

CM further alleged that the Centre had increased the national debt from Rs 50 lakh crore to Rs 218 lakh crore.

“Despite this, on what basis are BJP leaders asking for votes in Modi’s name?” he asked.

He accused the BJP-led Central government of adopting an anti-people stance on the Upper Krishna Project and Almatti dam issues, stating that even after years, no gazette notification had been issued. He also alleged that despite being in power for four years in the state, the BJP had announced land compensation but failed to release funds.