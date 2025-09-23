Eight-Year-Old Boy Drowns, Woman Injured At Murudeshwar Beach

KARWAR: Sept 22: An eight-year-old boy drowned and a woman sustained injuries after being swept away by strong waves at the Murudeshwar beach on Monday.

According to police, businessman K. Ravi Reddy (38) of Bengaluru had travelled with his family to Murudeshwar on Sunday evening. The family checked into a lodge and on Monday, around 6.30 am, they went to the beach located on the left side of the Murudeshwar temple to play.

While they were at the shore, a powerful wave dragged some of them into the sea around 6.45 am. In the incident, Kritik (8), Ravi Reddy’s son, drowned despite attempts to rescue him. Another family member, Vasantha (27), wife of Chandrashekar K, swallowed water and fell unconscious. She was rushed to the RMS Hospital in Murudeshwar where she is undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Ravi Reddy. Further investigation is underway.