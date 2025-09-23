 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Eight-Year-Old Boy Drowns, Woman Injured At Murudeshwar Beach

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
23 Sept 2025 12:27 AM IST

The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Ravi Reddy. Further investigation is underway: Reports

Eight-Year-Old Boy Drowns, Woman Injured At Murudeshwar Beach
x
Representational Image — DC File

KARWAR: Sept 22: An eight-year-old boy drowned and a woman sustained injuries after being swept away by strong waves at the Murudeshwar beach on Monday.

According to police, businessman K. Ravi Reddy (38) of Bengaluru had travelled with his family to Murudeshwar on Sunday evening. The family checked into a lodge and on Monday, around 6.30 am, they went to the beach located on the left side of the Murudeshwar temple to play.

While they were at the shore, a powerful wave dragged some of them into the sea around 6.45 am. In the incident, Kritik (8), Ravi Reddy’s son, drowned despite attempts to rescue him. Another family member, Vasantha (27), wife of Chandrashekar K, swallowed water and fell unconscious. She was rushed to the RMS Hospital in Murudeshwar where she is undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Ravi Reddy. Further investigation is underway.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Student drowns Murudeshwar Beach bengaluru unconscious 
India Southern States Karnataka Karwar 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X