ED Summons Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar, Brother DK Suresh in Gold Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his brother, Congress MP DK Suresh, in connection with a gold investment fraud case, officials said on Tuesday. While the ED has asked Suresh to appear on June 19, he has requested a rescheduled appearance on June 23 due to prior official commitments.
The summons come amid an ongoing money laundering probe launched in April, following the arrest of Aishwarya Gowda on April 24. Gowda allegedly duped investors by posing as a close associate of influential politicians, including falsely claiming to be DK Suresh’s sister. She promised high returns on investments in gold, foreign exchange, and bank deposits.
Authorities said several high-end luxury vehicles have been seized during the investigation. DK Suresh earlier filed a police complaint in Bengaluru alleging misuse of his name by the accused. Confirming the summons, Suresh stated, “I have no financial dealings with Aishwarya Gowda. I have informed ED that I will appear on June 23.” The ED is expected to question both Shivakumar and Suresh to examine any possible political links or financial transactions related to the case.