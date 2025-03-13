ED raids multiple locations in Bengaluru city in gold smuggling case

BENGALURU: Sleuths of Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday registered a first Information Report under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against actress Ranya Rao (33) an accused in gold smuggling case and conducted raids at multiple locations in Bengaluru city including the residences of the accused on Lavelle Road and an apartment in Koramangala.

ED officials suspect money laundering in the gold smuggling case involving the actress who is currently in judicial custody on the order of Special Court for Economic Offences, Bengaluru. Ranya Rao is booked under Customs Act, 1962.

Sources said “It was a 12-hour raid conducted by ED officials on Ranya Rao’s residences before they left with several documents to establish her links with international gold smugglers, if any.”

ED suspects “there are certain influential individuals involved in the gold smuggling.” The raids might cover other cities such as Mumbai in coming days to bring to light the persons involved in gold smuggling.

Earlier, based on the information provided by officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, a central agency, sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation registered a First Information Report against actress Ranya Rao over her alleged gold smuggling from Dubai.

On March 3, DRI officials successfully intercepted Ranya Rao on her arrival from Dubai to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) near Bengaluru city and recovered foreign origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore weighing about 14.2 kg.

A team of ED officials conducted the raids to gather details to unearth Ranya Rao links with the international gold smugglers network reportedly from Dubai. During the raids on the residences of the accused, ED officials seized several documents, said sources.