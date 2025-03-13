ED Raids Bengaluru Locations in Gold Smuggling Case Involving Ranya Rao

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids across multiple locations in Bengaluru and other areas as part of an investigation into a money laundering case connected to an alleged gold smuggling racket. Official sources confirmed that the raids were related to a case in which actor Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Karnataka.

The ED has filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a recent First Information Report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and an ongoing investigation by the DRI. The case revolves around a gold smuggling syndicate, with Rao’s involvement being central to the inquiry.

According to the sources, the raids are being conducted in multiple locations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, to gather more evidence related to the money laundering activities linked to the illicit gold trade. The actor's arrest has raised significant attention, with authorities alleging that the racket involved large-scale illegal gold imports.

The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation focuses on identifying the financial transactions that facilitated the smuggling of gold and whether they were laundered through various channels. The ongoing search operations are expected to reveal further details about the network involved.

The actor’s arrest has caused a stir in the entertainment industry, with law enforcement agencies tightening their scrutiny on individuals suspected of involvement in such illegal activities. The ED's efforts aim to dismantle the broader network involved in gold smuggling and money laundering.