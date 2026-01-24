ED Attaches Properties Of Then ADGP, Head Constable In PSI Recruitment Scam In Karnataka

BENGALURU: With regard to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors in Karnataka in 2021-22, sleuths of Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zonal office provisionally attached residential properties worth Rs 1.53 crore of then Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment) Amrit Paul and head constable Sridhar .H. The attachments done under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

In 2021-22, the Karnataka Police Recruitment Cell conducted an examination for filling-up 545 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspector in Karnataka Police Department. A provisional list of successful candidates was published and after the tentative result of the said examination was out, there were allegations of cheating, corrupt practices in the conducted examination.

The investigations by ED sleuths revealed Amrit Paul, the then Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment) played a pivotal role in the conspiracy by facilitating unauthorized access to the strong room where Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets were kept.

Paul handed over the keys of the almirah containing strong room keys to DySP Shanth Kumar allowing accomplices including Sridhar H. to tamper with the OMR sheets of undeserving candidates to ensure their selection.

The accused collected bribes ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 70 lakh per candidate and the illicit cash proceeds were layered under the guise of hand loans. The accused utilized the money for the construction of residential properties. ED continues its investigation into the irregularities of PSI examination.