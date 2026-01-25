ED Attaches 3 Immovable Properties Of BMS Trust In Engineering Seat Blocking Scam

BENGALURU: After its searches on various locations belonging to BMS controlled engineering colleges in June last year with regard to seat blocking scam in Bengaluru, sleuths of Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zonal office provisionally attached 3 immovable properties including a plot and two flats having a market value of Rs 19.46 crore.

The case of seat blocking scam in admission to engineering seats through Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) and collected cash during the admission process over and above the laid down fees.

The attachments were made by ED under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on January 21 and ED began its investigation into the engineering seat blocking on the basis of Malleshwaram police and Hanumanthanagar police of Bengaluru city.

The searches undertaken by ED on June 25 and 25 last year revealed that the seats in engineering colleges conducted by BMS Educational Trust were sold by the college management through middlemen and agents.

Cash was being collected by the management of BMS Educational Trust from students directly and also through agents who acted as educational consultants. The cash collected has not been disclosed in the book of accounts of the BMS Educational Trust. The investigation by ED sleuths revealed the cash generated from the sale of engineering seats have been used for the personal benefits of BMS Educational Trust.

ED said in a press release the evidence collected included dairy notings. Whatsapp chats among others which have been confirmed by the individuals involved in the same including college staff, management personnel, agents involved among others.

Earlier the ED sleuths seized Rs 1.86 crore from the premises belonging to trustees/management of BMS Educational Trust and agents. Further evidence seized pertaining to collection of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 20.20 crore from sale of engineering seats in engineering colleges controlled by BMS Educational Trust.