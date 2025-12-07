DyCM To Wage Legal Battle Against FIR Against Him in Delhi

BENGALURU: Over Delhi police registering a First Information Report against him in connection with donations made to National Herald and chargesheeted by sleuths of Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the case, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday stated “We will fight in it the Court” and termed the FIR and fresh summons to him and his brother D.K. Suresh, a former Member of Parliament, by ED “It is only harassment.”

Over the donations made to National Herald, he said “It is our money. We can give to whomever we like when we have paid taxes,” and over the charge sheet filed by ED sleuths, he stated “They have filed a charge sheet. What more they can do.” The FIR and charge sheet is aimed “Is to create confusion,” he observed.

“There was no need for the Delhi police to register a First Information Report against me in connection with donations to National Herald,” stated Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar since all details sought ED have been furnished.

Expressing shock over fresh ED notice served on him and his brother D.K. Suresh, a former Member of Parliament, in connection with donations to National Herald case, Shivakumar stated he had furnished all details to ED officials over donations made and yet ED have summoned.

“As a Congressman, supported the institution (National Herald),” said Shivakumar while stating “Nothing hide and seek in the matter. All is in black and white.”

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra asked D.K. Shivakumar to cooperate with the ongoing investigation rather than claiming harassment. Shivakumar should meet and give clarification to the investigation department as a law abiding citizen.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge stated “Whenever BJP government has no answers for the questions plaguing governance they come up with such notices to Congress leaders.” Kharge said, “Nothing new.”