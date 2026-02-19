DyCM Threatens To Invoke Esma Against BJP Leaders Over Obstruction To Garbage Disposal

BENGALURU: Over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders objecting to dumping garbage at Mahadevapura in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday stated Dheeraj Muniraju, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA representing Doddaballapura Assembly seat, and former BJP minister Arvind Limbavalli have “blackmailed” the State Government to get funds for their constituencies.

In a stern warning to BJP leaders, D.K. Shivakumar said “Behave yourself, else we will initiate strict action under Essential Services Maintenance Act” and stated “If objected, garbage will be dumped in front of houses of those BJP MLAs and leaders who obstruct garbage disposal.”

“We need to dispose of garbage somewhere. We are continuing to dispose of garbage at the same place as we did in the past,” he clarified and said “Accidents should not happen. In cases of accidents, law will take its course. But garbage disposal can’t be stopped.”

Shivakumar pointed to BJP leaders over garbage disposal in the Assembly seat of Yeshwanthpura represented by expelled BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar and Byatarayanapura seat represented by Minister of Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda in Bengaluru city (without objections).

“Two more locations have been purchased for waste disposal and invited tenders for it. We will take a decision on it after addressing a few legalities,” said the Bengaluru incharge minister.

State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra told Shivakumar that BJP is unfazed by the statement of invoking ESMA. Vijayendra asked Shivakumar to initiate steps to fill-up potholes and address the burning problems faced by the residents of Bengaluru.