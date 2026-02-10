DyCM Summoned By Central Leaders For A Meeting

BENGALURU: The wait by Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar for a meeting with central party leaders reportedly over change of guard in Karnataka is finally over as the central leaders have summoned him for a meeting in New Delhi.

Earlier on a couple of occasions Shivakumar stated he will meet party leaders if summoned on reported transfer of power and made it clear to abide by the decision of the high command when it came to power sharing between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he will go by the decision of the central leaders on change of guard in Karnataka.

Shivakumar claims over an unwritten power sharing agreement reached between him and Siddaramaiah when the party came to power in Karnataka in the 2023 election. As per the reported power sharing agreement, Siddaramaiah will serve as the Chief Minister for the first two-and-half years and later hand over power to Shivakumar to complete the remaining term. However, Siddaramaiah ruled out having entered into a power sharing agreement with Shivakumar.

On the direction of central leaders, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar tried to reach an amicable solution through face to face meetings on the issue of transfer of power but their meetings remained inconclusive. Both the leaders left to the central leaders to decide on a change of guard issue.

Disclosing on his visit to New Delhi, Shivakumar, a front runner for the post of Chief Minister, said “I will be meeting central party leaders in New Delhi” but declined to reveal the names of the central leaders he will be meeting in New Delhi.

“I can’t disclose the names of the people I will be meeting,” he said when pressed to know the leaders he will be meeting. In turn he posed a query to media persons, “Why are you so curious (over the meeting)?”

Continuing, he said, apart from holding the post of Deputy Chief Minister, I am also the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and will complete 6 years as president of KPCC on March 10.

“It is my duty to meet party Members of Parliament and party leaders as part of party building activities. I keep meeting my party leaders and share my difficulties, sorrows, joys and aspirations,” said Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Monday.