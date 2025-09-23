DyCM Defends Bengaluru Roads, Says Even PM’s Residence Route Has Potholes

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is no exception to potholes as they are common across cities in the country, said Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday.

“You have to take a look at how many potholes are on the road leading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi,” Shivakumar told reporters, adding that the problem in Bengaluru has been blown out of proportion.

Blaming the previous BJP government for poor maintenance, he said: “Had the BJP maintained the roads well, the situation would not have reached this pathetic state. We are repairing potholes—about 1,000 a day, with each corporation fixing nearly 200.”

Shivakumar said he had also flagged the issue of potholes to IT companies, assuring that “it is our duty to fix them and we will do it.” He criticised the BJP for raising the issue now, “only because elections to city corporations are around the corner.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji on September 19, appealing to allow limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus. Preliminary assessments by mobility experts suggest such an arrangement could ease traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road by nearly 30% during peak hours, the CM noted.



