Dy CM Under Fire From Opposition Over Pothole Deaths in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Coming across another death related to pothole on Saturday which claimed a 26-year-old woman, a pillion-rider, near APMC on Huskur main road of Bengaluru city on Saturday, principal opposition party-Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the functioning of Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the pothole deaths in Bengaluru.

It may be recalled here that a 20-year-old student identified as Dhanushree was a victim of a pothole-related accident in Bengaluru city on September 29. The student on her two-wheeler lost balance and fell on the road in trying to avoid a pothole near Budigere Cross under KR Puram traffic police limits. A tipper from behind ran over her leading to her death.

On Saturday, 26-year-old Priyanka Poonia, working for a bank belonging to the United Kingdom was run over by a truck after she fell from a two-wheeler and a truck from behind ran over her killing her on the spot.

Her brother was riding the two-wheeler when the incident took place and they were on their way to Madavara when the accident took place at around 9.30 am. Thew accident took place when Priyanka’s brother tried to avoid a pothole and had to apply brakes all of a sudden. They fell on the road and it is said Priyanka had not helmet resulting in her sustaining severe head injuries and she succumbed to head injuries. Her body has been shifted to Nelamangala government hospital for post-mortem. Her brother survived.

Noting the pothole death, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok criticised the ruling Congress government over the death of Priyanka and questioned the Congress government “How many more lives need to be lost owing to negligence?”

Ashok asked Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar “Will potholes get repaired simply by holding inspections of the city?” and stated “Do wearing a sunglass, T-shirt and clicking for photos solve potholes problems?”





