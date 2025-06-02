Dy CM Takes Exception To Maharashtra's Opposition To Alamatti Height

BENGALURU: Referring to the opposition raised by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Phadnavis to increasing the height of Alamatti reservoir of Bagalkot district in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday ruled out tussle with Maharashtra government over the issue and stated “This project is our right accorded by Krishna Tribunal and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will reply to the letter of Maharashtra CM.”

It may be recalled here Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Phadnavis objected to Karnataka government’s plans to raise the height of Alamatti reservoir through a letter on May 9. Devendra Phadnavis in the letter to Siddaramaiah stated increasing the height of Alamatti reservoir would result in flooding of Sangli and Kolhapur taluks in Maharashtra and asked for re-evaluating the project.

Expressing shock over opposition from Maharashtra, Shivakumar, holding the Irrigation ministry, said “As per the Krishna Tribunal’s order, Karnataka can increase the height of Alamatti reservoir to 524 meters from its present height of 519 meters. Maharashtra, was silent when the order was passed in 2010, has all of a sudden dashed off a letter to the Chief Minister expressing opposition to the increasing the height of the reservoir.”

He pointed to Maharashtra government’s affidavit to the Krishna Tribunal asking for raising the height of Alamatti reservoir but now it is opposing increasing the reservoir’s height.

Over fears of flooding in Sangli and Kolhapur taluks, Shivakumar said, “It is their internal matter and they need to address it” and stated “Karnataka has been waiting for a gazette notification for increasing the height of Alamatti reservoir since 2013’ and questioned “How long can we wait?”

The irrigation minister said, “Increasing the height of Alamatti reservoir is very much needed for the State” and stated “We will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister to mount pressure on them to issue a gazette notification on raising the height of Alamatti reservoir.”

“I appeal to Union Ministers from Karnataka and Members of Parliament to safeguard the interests of the State,” he said and stated Maharashtra had never objected to the increasing the height of the reservoir till now.