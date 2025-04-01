Dy CM seeks Bharat Ratna for seer Shivakumar Swamiji

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday urged Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh to impress upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate steps to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ posthumously to Shivakumar Swamiji, who served as the pontiff of Siddaganaga Mutt in Tumakuru.

Speaking at seer’s 118th birth anniversary function in Tumakuru town, Shivakumar asked the Union Government to honour Shivakumara Swamiji with ‘Bharat Ratna’ considering his yeoman service in the field of education without caste considerations.

“Many studied at Siddaganga Mutt and serve in various fields,” said the Deputy Chief Minister and termed the Siddaganga Mutt a sacred place.

Recalling he said, when I was a Minister in S.M. Krishna cabinet (1999-2004), during one of his visits to the Mutt, the then Chief Minister S.M. Krishna was inspired by a mass feeding programme for students at Siddaganga Mutt and Krishna introduced the same concept of feeding students across the State in government schools through ‘Mid-day Meals’ programme.

Shivakumar stated he listened to the preachings of Shivakumar Swamiji and termed the speeches delivered by the seer as ‘meaningful.” Adding, he said, seer was a staunch follower of 12th social reformed Basavanna and Shivakumar Swamiji took the society along with him without caste considerations.

Under the path laid down by Shivakumar Swamiji, he said, Siddaganga Mutt treats all devotees equally without one's status or caste considerations. The Deputy Chief Minister stated Siddaganga Mutt fame has reached far and wide and stressed “It is important to preserve the fame of Siddaganga Mutt.”

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president B.Y. Vijayendra among other dignitaries attended the function.