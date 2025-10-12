Dy CM Refers to BJP MLA As 'Black Cap MLA'

BENGALURU: Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D,K, Shivakumar on Sunday referred former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Munirathna as "black cap MLA" and moments after the remark on him, Munirathna objected to the grievances meeting chaired by D.K. Shivakumar, at J.P. Park in Mathikere of Bengaluru city, termed the meeting as a Congress party meeting.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionaries uniform (ganvesh) includes wearing black cap and BJP is having allegiance with the RSS. Munirathna drove to the public grievances meeting at J.P. Park after attending centenary function of RSS formation held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Uninvited to the grievances meeting, Munirathna sat in the front row amongst the gathering wearing black cap and D.K. Shivakumar on stage noticed Munirathna among the gathering and invited Munirathna referring to him as “Re, Kari Topi MLA, Baa Illi (Black Cap MLA, Come here).” Shivakumar remarked “He (Munirathna) is wearing a new cap (referring to black cap)” which sent some in the gathering to laughter.

A visibly upset over the remark on him, Munirathna walked towards the stage and tried to snatch mic from Shivakumar. Shivakumar told Munirathna "Let's talk later, take your seat." But, Munirathna refused to listen and demanded the mic be handed over to him. Later, Munirathna was given a mic wherein stated “I am not invited for the public meeting but attended as a concerned citizen of Bengaluru.”

The BJP MLA visibly unhappy over the public grievances meeting conducted by Shivakumar questioned the rationale behind the meeting without having a picture of a concerned Lok Sabha member or other elected representatives in the banner.

Munirathna turned down pleas by Shivakumar to occupy the chair on stage and noticing the trouble created by Munirathna, Shivakumar directed the policemen to drive the BJP MLA away from the venue. Taking advantage of the situation, some in the gathering, alleged to have kicked Munirathna and his black cap, snatched it.

While he was taken out of the venue, Munirathna alleged some in the gathering planned an assault on him. To condemn the grievances meeting and attempt an assault on him, Munirathna staged a one-man protest keeping a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

In reply to accusations of Munirathna, D.K. Shivakumar claimed Munirathna was driven out by the public unable to tolerate his drama on stage at the public grievances meeting.

Police tightened security at the residence of Munirathna in Vyalikaval in Bengaluru city.