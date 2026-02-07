CM Post After Budget? DK Shivakumar Says, Time Will Answer

Mangaluru : Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday gave a guarded reply when asked whether he would become Chief Minister after the State Budget, saying that “time will answer.”

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Shivakumar also responded to questions about public aspirations that he should become Chief Minister. “People have expectations, and so do the MLAs and you (media). But we must go by what the party says,” he said.

Asked about Dalit organisations expressing their desire that Home Minister G Parameshwara should become Chief Minister, Shivakumar said such sentiments were natural. “What is wrong with that? Supporters of every leader have their own aspirations. I cannot say they should not have such hopes,” he remarked.

On the recent hike in metro fares, the Deputy Chief Minister said the decision was taken by a separate committee headed by a Secretary to the Union Government and that the State government had not been consulted.

“There is an independent committee to decide metro fares, and our opinion was not sought. I will discuss this after returning to Bengaluru. We do not want to cause inconvenience to the public and will review the financial situation,” he said.