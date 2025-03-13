Dutch companies keen on investments in Karnataka, says its Consul General

BENGALURU: Multiple Dutch companies are keen on investing in Karnataka in research and development sectors, stated Ivot D. Vitzervz, Consul General of the Netherlands to Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B.Patil.

The Consul General of the Netherlands held a meeting with Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru on Thursday and expressed interest evinced by several Dutch companies keen on investments in Karnataka.

Ivot D. Vitzervz said Dutch companies made their intentions on investments in Karnataka clear to M.B. Patil on his visit to Netherlands with a delegation to attract investors for the ‘Invest Karnataka-2025’, a global investors meet held in February this year in Bengaluru.

In the Netherlands, the Consul General of the Netherlands said, M.B. Patil led delegation conducted roadshows to woo investments from Dutch companies and Dutch companies have expressed their interest in investing in Karnataka.

Responding to the Consul General of the Netherlands, M.B. Patil NXP Semiconductors have shown interest in investing 1 billion dollars in research and development initiatives and added follow-up meetings will be held with NXP Semiconductors to advance the project proposal in coming days.

Patil told the Consul General of the Netherlands that Dutch companies have invested 9 percent of total investments in Karnataka and stated Philips company expanded its operations at its Yelahanka campus with an additional investment of 50 million dollars.

Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries Selvakumar was present.