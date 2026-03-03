“Dubai Government Came to Our Rescue,” Said Stranded JDS MLC on His Return to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Indian embassy in Dubai did not come to the rescue of stranded passengers in Dubai while it was the Dubai government which took a bold step along with Emirates to operate four flights to ferry passengers back to India, Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MLC S.L. Bhojegowda expressed displeasure on his arrival at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) near Bengaluru from Dubai on Tuesday.

Bhojegowda was one among many stranded passengers stranded in Dubai owing to war in the Middle East. Along with Bhojegowda, as many as 212 stranded passengers returned to Bengaluru from Dubai.

“Indian Embassy officials have not opened their lips,” said the JDS MLC and stated “Embassy officials have not approached stranded passengers to instill confidence in them to help them return safely.”

“It is the duty of the Embassy to act immediately during a crisis situation and instill confidence in stranded passengers but nothing substantial happened in Dubai,” said the MLC.

“I reached Dubai from Johannesburg in South Africa and learnt about the bombing in Abu Dhabi. We were made to alight from the flight and about 250 flight journeys got cancelled leading to chaotic scenes at the Dubai Airport,” he recalled.

Bhojegowda said he got a room arranged in a hotel in Dubai thanks to the intervention of JDS Karnataka State president and Union Minister of Large Scale Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy. Later, he said, he moved to his friend’s house in Dubai before he reached Bengaluru.

“Usually, well-connected people do not face inconvenience but tourists to Dubai are really in need of help to get back to their places,” said the MLC.

He recounted bombings during his stay in Dubai and stated "Assessing the situation, the war in the Middle East is unlikely to end soon. Residents in Dubai are busy storing food grains needed."