Drugs Worth Rs 23.08 cr Seized Under 3 PS Limits in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As many as 15.244 kgs of MDMA, hydro ganja, hashish oil and opium amounting to

Rs 23.84 crore were seized in Bengaluru city by personnel attached to Central Crime Branch, North-East wing, dog squad among others. Apart from the seizures made by the police, 6 persons have been arrested including two foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police since January this year till October 8, seized about 1,483.30 kgs of MDMA valued at Rs 81.21 crore while 711 cases have been registered regarding drug peddling in Bengaluru city.

Commissioner of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh, at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, under Parappana Agrahara police station limits about 1.399 kgs of MDMA crystals and 2030 kgs of opium were seized and the seized materials are estimated value of about Rs 4 crore.

Under Kothanur police station limits, the Commissioner said 4.815 MDMA crystals and the materials valued at Rs 12.03 crore were seized. In two separate seizures under K.G. Nagar police seized 7 kgs of hydro ganja and it is valued at Rs 7.81 crore.

In the seizure cases of hydro ganja, the Commissioner said CCB Police Inspector A.K. Rakshith gathered clues that a consignment arriving from a foreign country to be delivered to a post office under K.G. Nagar police station limits.

CCB Inspector with the help of sniffer dogs detected the drugs inside the consignment and seized it. The consignment contained 3 kgs of hydro ganja valued at Rs 3.81 crore. During the investigation, two foreign nationals using fake identities “Khachibbi Jeezs” and “Khidoinoise Jeez” purchased hydro ganja through crypto currency from a foreign country.

The purchased hydro ganja was meant to be circulated in Bengaluru city. Police have arrested two foreign nationals said to be from Germany and another from Thailand.

In another seizure of hydro ganja, CCB sleuths seized 4 kgs of hydro ganja from a consignment which had arrived from a foreign country to Bengaluru city on October 6 and the police traced hidden hydro ganja in the consignment through sniffer dogs. The seized hydro ganja is valued at Rs 4 crore.