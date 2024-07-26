Drug Trafficking Racket Busted In Dharwad, Ganja, and Vehicles Seized

Dharwad: Acting on a tip-off, officers from Old Hubli Police Station conducted a raid that led to the arrest of 12 individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking on Thursday. The operation resulted in the seizure of ganja and vehicles.



On the night of July 24, the police received confirmed information about individuals selling ganja and potential buyers in an old building of Aravinda Nagar. Acting swiftly on this intel, the police team raided the location, apprehending 12 people. The raid yielded 1 kg 365 grams of ganja valued at Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2,000 in cash, three two-wheelers, and nine mobile phones.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhishek, Mohammad Ayaz, Ismail, Jafar, Juber Ahmed, Purakan, Shanawaz, Sohil, Mohmad Sadik, Roshan Soyab, Salim, and Karim.

All the accused are from the Old Hubli area.