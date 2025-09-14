Drone Show To Add More Glitter To This Year Dasara Festivities In Mysuru

BENGALURU: Buoyed by the encouraging response it received from the people during its introduction in previous Mysore Dasara festivities, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited are all set to hold drone show again this year by doubling the number of drones equipped with LED bulbs in the show. It was 1,500 in the previous Dasara drone show to the present 3,000 drones to lit-up Mysuru sky for four days.

The drone shows are planned to be held on September 27 and 28. Again, on October 1 and 2. The drone show will last for about 15-minutes and Managing Director of CESC Munigopal Raju told Deccan Chronicle on Sunday an amount of Rs 3.5 crore would be spent on the drone show. The trails of the drone show will be conducted on September 27.

“The spectators will have their seats at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds while the drone will fly from the ground at adjacent St. Philomena’s College,” said Munigopal Raju. However, the Managing Director did not divulge the formations at the show by synchronized drones. “There will be last minute changes,” said the CESC MD.

Going with the drone show, Mysuru city is decked up for Dasara festivities scheduled for inauguration on September 22 atop Chamundi Hills by writer and International Booker Prize-2025 winner Banu Musthaq.

In addition to the drone show, visitors to Mysuru city will be greeted by illuminated roads of about 135-km. CESC is ready to illuminate city roads around the city, a major crowd puller during Dasara festivities, by spending about Rs 6 crore.

The artistic and novel designs are part of illumination of Mysuru city roads covering as many as 118 Circles, main roads and junctions. However, there is no change in illumination of the area from the previous Dasara festivities and coverage is about 135-km.

The CESC MD said 300 kv bulbs are used in illumination and total power consumption is expected to consume 2, 57, 520 units of power. The inauguration of illumination of Mysuru city roads will be on September 22 evening.