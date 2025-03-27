DRI Makes Third Arrest in Gold Smuggling Case Involving Ranya Rao

Bengaluru: A gold dealer was arrested for allegedly assisting Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao in disposing of smuggled gold, sources said on Thursday. The dealer, a native of Ballari, was questioned in connection with the case following which he was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday, they said.

According to sources, Sahil Jain has been accused of assisting and abetting Rao in disposing of smuggled gold and sharing the sale proceeds. Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya, the step-daughter of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.

Following this, searches were conducted at her residence, where officials recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore. Ranya Rao and hotelier Tarun Raju have already been arrested in connection with the case.