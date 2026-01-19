Dress Norms To Be Followed Throughout The Day At Sri Krishna Math

UDUPI: Devotees visiting the Udupi Sri Krishna Math have been advised to follow a dress code in line with traditions to maintain spiritual discipline.

M Udayakumara Saralattaya, Diwan of the Paryaya Math, said that Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji, the Paryaya Peetadhipati who assumed charge on January 18, has instructed that men should not wear shirts and bermuda shorts, while women should not wear half skirts or bermudas while entering the Math premises.

Devotees have been urged to dress modestly, keeping in mind the spirit of Krishna bhakti and Krishna consciousness, he said.

Men entering the Sri Krishna Math can remove their shirts and wear a shawl, Saralattaya clarified.

“Temple rituals and poojas are being performed throughout the day and continue into the night. Therefore, the dress code will remain in force for the entire day,” he added.

Earlier, the practice of removing shirts for men was followed only until the Mahapooja in the afternoon.