DPR Work Begins for Bengaluru-Mangaluru Expressway

Mangaluru: In a significant development for Karnataka’s infrastructure, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has initiated the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a high-speed expressway linking the state capital, Bengaluru, with the port city of Mangaluru.

“The agreement with the DPR consultant was signed on April 30. The preparation of the DPR is expected to take approximately 18 months,” Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stated in a letter to Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta.

Providing further details, MP Chowta said the ambitious project marks a major step toward comprehensive development in the Dakshina Kannada region, especially in enhancing commercial activities.

“The proposed expressway is expected to have between four and eight lanes and will pass through Hassan. Once built, it will significantly upgrade transport infrastructure between the two major cities, reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion, and provide a safe, all-weather road connection. The project is set to benefit not just Mangaluru, but also the broader South Karnataka region, supporting growth in trade, tourism, and port-based activities,” Chowta noted.

Once completed, the expressway could substantially reduce the current travel time of 7–8 hours between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Gadkari, and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for pushing the project forward.

Over the past year, MP Chowta has consistently followed up on the project and has met several key officials and ministers, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Secretary Uma Shankar, and Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

Meanwhile, Chowta also stated that the Railways has come forward to prepare a separate DPR for a new rail line through the Shiradi Ghat. Since the Shiradi Ghat lies in an ecologically sensitive zone along the Western Ghats, he has suggested forming a joint committee between the Railway Board and NHAI to explore the possibility of developing parallel rail and road infrastructure in a coordinated manner.

“A combined project approach would simplify obtaining clearances from forest and environmental departments,” he added.