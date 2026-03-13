Commercial Gas Supply Likely To Ease After A Week : K.H. Muniyappa

Bengaluru : Reiterating that supply of domestic gas cylinders will not be affected in the State, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K.H. Muniyappa on Friday exuded confidence that the supply of commercial gas cylinders would improve only after 8-10 days and until then hotels in particular have been asked to “cooperate” with the State Government in tackling the crisis besides to make “judicious” use of available stock.

In addition, the Minister said hotels have been told to make “temporary” arrangements until the situation improves and supply of commercial gas cylinders get back to normal. Apart from making “temporary” arrangements especially hotels, Muniyappa said hotels have been asked to cut down on menu, switching over to electric stoves among others.

“There is not enough stock of commercial gas with the Oil Companies,” Muniyappa said. In chat with reporters in Bengaluru, Muniyappa 2 oil laden Vessels have left for the country and once they arrive, situation is expected to improve and the Vessels are expected to reach the country in about 8-days. As many as 12 oil laden Vessels are on their way to the country which would ease the situation in coming days.

The Minister assured regular supply of gas cylinders to residential schools, hostels, hospitals, defense units, food processing industries among other essential services and the supply to essential sector is with a caution to use gas cylinders “judiciously.”

In an appeal to domestic gas consumers, Muniyappa wanted people not to panic as officials concerned will ensure regular supply of cylinders to households. “Don’t go for panic-bookings of domestic gas cylinders,” he added.



