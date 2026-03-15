Domestic Gas Cylinders Supply More Over Commercial

BENGALURU: Supply of domestic gas cylinders outnumbered against commercial gas cylinders in Karnataka on Saturday. While domestic gas cylinders accounted for 386363 deliveries in the day, commercial gas cylinders delivered were 6,371.

As per Union Government’s guidelines, 20 percent of commercial cylinders are meant for distribution to hospitals, schools, educational institutions, canteens located in airports, railway stations, bus stations, old-age homes among others on priority basis.

The officials of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Bengaluru in a statement reaffirmed no shortage of domestic gas cylinders and its supply will remain unaffected in the State.

Meanwhile, officials of Food and Civil Supplies seized as many as 209 domestic gas cylinders used for commercial usage in Chikkajala of Bengaluru, 46 in Yadgir, 45 in Peenya of Bengaluru and 13 Davangere.

A gas refilling centre operating illegally in Kolar Gold Fields of Kolar district has been booked. Cases have been booked in all the seizure cases by the officials of Food and Civil Supplies.