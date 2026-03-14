DKS To Meet Karnataka MPs in Delhi on AP Objections to Upper Krishna Project

Bagalkot: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said a meeting with Karnataka MPs will be held in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the stance of Andhra Pradesh which has objected to the Upper Krishna Project Phase III and has not cooperated in preventing wastage of water from the Tungabhadra Dam.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot on Saturday, Shivakumar said the meeting which will be attended by some of his cabinet colleagues also aims to exert pressure on the Government of India.

Shivakumar said that Andhra Pradesh had written to the Centre objecting to the implementation of the Krishna Upper Bank Project and the land acquisition process associated with it. Following this, the Centre sought clarification from the Karnataka government.

“We are undertaking the project within our own land to utilise Karnataka’s rightful share of water. We have already initiated works worth around ₹26,000 crore. We are not currently raising the height of the dam, but we are making preparations as per the tribunal order issued in 2010. It is our right. However, the Andhra Pradesh government has raised objections,” he said.

“In addition, around 30 TMC of water is going to waste from the Tungabhadra Dam, and the Andhra Pradesh government is not cooperating with us in finding an alternative solution to address this issue,” Shivakumar added.

“To discuss all these matters with our MPs and to put pressure on the Centre, I, along with ministers HK Patil, MB Patil and NS Boseraju, will travel to Delhi and hold a meeting with the MPs on Tuesday evening,” he said.