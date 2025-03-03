DK Shivakumar Responds to Veerappa Moily's CM Remarks, Cites Party Directive

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday stated he will be mum on queries related to ‘power sharing’ between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while his party men continue to express their views on reported power sharing.

Shivakumar said “I will abide by the directions of president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge and not to speak on power sharing.”

However, responding to the views expressed by former Chief Minister and Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Sunday ‘nothing can stop Shivakumar from becoming CM,’ the Deputy Chief Minister said “It his personal opinion. I will not talk about it and there is no need for it.”

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga, representing Channagiri Assembly seat in Davangere, told reporters “I will give it in writing in blood that D.K. Shivakumar would become Chief Minister before December this year.”

Backing Shivakumar for the post of CM, the MLA said, he has sacrificed for the party and strived for its success in bringing the party to power. Besides, the seat tally of the party increased from one in the previous Lok Sabha to 9 in the elections held in 2024. In the previous Assembly, he said, Congress had 86 MLAs and it reached 140 at present in the current Assembly.

In Bengaluru, Minister of Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, a close confidante of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said many MLAs of the party aspire that Siddaramaiah complete the full term. That does not mean that the aspirations of MLAs would come true and high command would take a decision.

“If high command makes up its mind (to change) then anything can happen,” he said and stated “I cannot say change will happen or not.” The views on power sharing by MLAs/Ministers are their ‘personal’ opinions and ultimately, the decision is left to the high command.

Minister of Rural Development and Pancahayat Raj Priyank Kharge said if reshuffle has to happen then it will be taken-up at an appropriate time and observed “It is of no use if leaders express their views before media persons.”

Another Minister in Siddaramaraiah cabinet, Minister of Public Works Department pointed fingers at central leadership on change in Chief Minister.

However, former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Renukacharya told reporters that Congress party is an divided house and some fast political developments are expected in Karnataka in coming days (like the way a faction led by Eknath Shinda broke and joined hands with BJP to form a government in Maharashtra.)