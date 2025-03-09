DK Shivakumar Launches Kalyana Patha Rural Road Project

Jevargi:Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to the development of Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka).

Speaking at the launch of the Kalyana Patha project in Jevargi, which aims to develop 1,150 km of rural roads across 38 constituencies, he assured that the government would repay the people for their support by prioritizing their progress.

Shivakumar credited senior Congress leaders, particularly Mallikarjun Kharge, for securing special status for the region through Article 371(J). He recalled that while national leaders fought for India’s independence, it was Kharge who ensured economic empowerment for Kalyana Karnataka. The Deputy CM emphasized that the state budget continues to allocate Rs 5,000 crore annually for the region’s growth. "Each constituency here is getting around Rs 120 crore in addition," he said, adding that Kalyana Karnataka now receives more resources than other regions due to the commitment of the Congress government.

He assured that the government remains dedicated to improving roads, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities in the region.

Slamming the previous BJP government, he said it had failed to fulfill promises on irrigation projects. "The Mallabad irrigation project was left pending, but we have now approved it and will soon begin work," he stated.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Shivakumar highlighted the Congress government’s focus on women’s welfare, listing schemes such as Gruha Lakshmi (₹2,000 monthly assistance), Shakti (free bus travel), 200 units of free electricity, and incentives for ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, crediting him for implementing Article 371(J) and economic reforms that benefited the region.