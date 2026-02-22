DK Shivakumar Asks Supporters To Stay Silent Amid Leadership Buzz

Karwar: In a clear attempt to rein in his supporters who have been openly projecting him as a future Chief Minister and even announcing timelines for his elevation, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday asked them to maintain silence and avoid public statements.

Responding to a question on a recent remark made by MLA Iqbal Hussain in his support, Shivakumar used strong words to distance himself from such comments and to ask them to remain silent.

“Iqbal Hussain should keep his mouth shut. Ravi and Shivaganga should also remain quiet. If they stay silent, it will be better for me,” he said.

Replying to a question on recent foreign visits by some party leaders, Shivakumar clarified that those who had travelled abroad were from within the party itself.

“All those who went on foreign trips are our own people. Once they return, we will speak on why they went,” he added.

Shivakumar’s remarks come amid a simmering internal debate within the Congress over leadership and public messaging. While sections of his supporters have been hinting at a possible change in leadership in the State — both openly and subtly — supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, including his son, have maintained that the party high command has not indicated any such move so far.



