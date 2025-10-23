Diwali Festivities Turn Tragic: Three Killed in Bull Incidents in Karnataka's Haveri

Haveri: Three people, including a 24-year-old youth, were killed in separate bull attacks reported from different parts of Haveri district during Diwali celebrations.

According to the Haveri District Police, two deaths were reported from Haveri taluk and one from Hangal taluk on Tuesday. Cases have been registered at the Haveri Town, Haveri Rural, and Adoor police stations, and investigations are underway.

In the first case, Chandrashekar Kodihalli (75), a retired lineman and resident of Daneshwari Nagar in Haveri town, died after being gored by a bull near the Bank of Baroda at Siddappa Circle. The FIR stated that Chandrashekar was returning from the market around 2.20 pm. when the animal suddenly charged at him, throwing him to the ground and causing a severe head injury. He was rushed to the district hospital but succumbed soon after. His son, who filed the complaint, has ruled out any foul play.

In Devihosur village, another victim, Ghanisab (75), was fatally injured when a decorated bull participating in a local Diwali procession ran amok around 3.30 pm. The animal entered his house yard, where he was seated on the porch, and gored him in the neck and chest. He died while being taken to the district hospital.

The third incident occurred in Tilavalli village of Hangal taluk, where Bharath Hingameri (24), a mechanic, was attacked by a bull during a traditional hori-bedarisuva karyakrama (bull-frightening event) near Dugamba Restaurant around 4 pm. One of the bulls suddenly bolted through the crowd and struck Bharath in the chest, causing him to fall and sustain a serious head injury. He was admitted to Haveri District Hospital, where he died around 8 p.m.