Dharwad: Unusual Hailstorm Hits Machapur, Leaves Trail Of Damage

BAGALKOT: While hailstorms are common in north Karnataka during the pre-monsoon season, the one witnessed in Machapur village in Kalghatgi taluk of Dharwad district was unusual in its intensity, causing widespread damage to houses, cattle, crops and even disrupting vehicular movement.

The sudden hailstorm on Tuesday affected an area of about a 4-km radius around Machapur village, with some hailstones measuring up to 50 mm in size.

Officials who conducted a survey on Wednesday told Deccan Chronicle that the hailstorm damaged 178 houses, mainly those with tiled roofs. Mango crops suffered significant losses, along with damage to arecanut and banana plantations. Portions of sugarcane and soybean crops were also affected. The extent of crop loss will be finalised after a joint survey.

A calf also died, while two others were seriously injured. Several fish in the Bedthihalla stream were also reported dead.

Vehicular movement was hit on the Kalghatgi–Mundagod road, where a thick layer of hailstones covered the stretch. Two-wheeler riders, in particular, found it difficult to move due to the slippery conditions.

Hailstorms were also reported in several other taluks of Dharwad district, as well as parts of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. While such weather events have been reported in recent days, officials noted that the intensity of the hailstorm in Machapur was among the highest.