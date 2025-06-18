Dharwad Girl Who Wrote SSLC Exam After Father’s Death Gets Support for Higher Studies

Carrying a box of sweets and a heart full of gratitude, Shabana Noor Hasan Patasu — the student from Navalgund who earned widespread admiration a few months ago for writing her SSLC exam even after losing her father that very morning — visited elected representatives and officials on Monday to say thank you.Shabana visited the Zilla Panchayat office in Dharwad and expressed her gratitude to District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad, MLC Salim Ahmed, MLA N.H. Konareddy, DC Divya Prabhu, and others.Now preparing to join PU College, Shabana not only expressed her thanks but also requested help with admission fees and hostel facilities so she can continue her education without interruption. Moved by her determination, DC Divya Prabhu promised full support for Shabana’s higher studies and assured assistance for her younger sisters as well.A student of Government Urdu High School in Navalgund, Shabana had scored 70 percent in the SSLC exams held in March. On the morning of one of her exams, her father passed away due to a sudden illness. Despite the tragedy, Shabana sat for her paper before attending the funeral — a decision that moved many, including the Deputy Commissioner.On March 26, DC Divya Prabhu and the MLA personally visited her home along with local officials, offering immediate aid to the grieving family. The DC arranged for a widow pension and national family benefit assistance for Shabana’s mother, provided a scholarship under the single-parent scheme through the Child Protection Unit, and ensured that Shabana’s mother receives medication and treatment for her mental illness through government doctors.The MLA observed that the family was living in a rented house without a home of their own. He promised to get a house constructed for them under the Ashraya housing scheme, while the Deputy Commissioner assured support for Shabana’s higher education in line with her aspirations.Currently, MLA N.H. Konareddy has sanctioned a plot under the Ashraya scheme through the municipal council, deposited ₹1 lakh as the beneficiary’s share with the government, and construction of the house is underway. The house is expected to be completed and handed over to Shabana within two months.The administration has also provided 40 poultry birds under a livelihood scheme to help the family earn an income.As the eldest of four daughters, Shabana’s determination to study further is not just for her own future, but also for her family’s.