Dharwad DC Directs Sugar Factories to Follow Govt-Fixed Rates For Cane Cutting

Dharwad: To ensure that farmers receive fair compensation for sugarcane cutting and transport, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu convened a meeting with Kalaghatagi region farmers and officials, directing sugar factories to strictly follow government-fixed rates.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the Kalaghatagi Tahsildar and police officials to strictly adhere to the directions issued by the district in-charge minister and the district administration regarding sugarcane transport.

She emphasized that all sugar factories in the district must follow sugarcane cutting and transport charges as per government norms. “Non-compliance with these norms is causing significant inconvenience to farmers,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked to ensure that fair rates are given for sugarcane cutting and transportation.

The meeting was attended by Sub-Divisional Officer Shalam Hussain, Joint Director of the Food Department Dr. Vinod Heggadagi, Kalghatgi Tahsildar Basavaraj Honkanadavar, and farmer leaders Mahesh Belagavkar, Ulavappa Badiger, Vasanth Lakkappanavar, Purushottam Ettinagudda, Shivu Tadas, and Basanagouda Siddanagoudar, among others.