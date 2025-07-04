Dharwad ASP Seeks Voluntary Retirement After Public Humiliation by CM Siddaramaiah

Dharwad: Narayan V. Baramani, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Dharwad district, has submitted a request for voluntary retirement, citing public humiliation by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a Congress protest rally in Belagavi on April 28, 2025.

The incident has sparked political controversy and renewed debate over the treatment of government officers.

Sources indicate that Baramani submitted his retirement letter nearly a month ago, though it has only recently gained public attention. The government is yet to accept his request.

Baramani confirmed to reporters that he had submitted his resignation but declined to elaborate on his reasons.

A three-page letter, purportedly written by Baramani and widely circulated on social media, including a post by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on X, details the incident.

Baramani described being tasked with stage security during the Belagavi rally, where senior Congress leaders addressed a large crowd. About 10 minutes into Siddaramaiah’s speech, a group of women raised black flags in protest.

Baramani wrote, “The CM paused, pointed toward me, and shouted, ‘Who is the SP here? Call him!’”With the local SP and DCP absent, Baramani approached the stage respectfully. “I stood with humility, saluting, awaiting instructions. But the CM suddenly raised his hand as if to slap me. I stepped back, narrowly avoiding it,” he wrote.

The incident, broadcast for two days, caused him significant humiliation. Baramani noted that no senior official or colleague offered support, and even citizens expressed sympathy, questioning the treatment of officers.

“Despite 31 years of disciplined service, I feel I cannot deliver justice if I have been denied it,” Baramani wrote. “This insult in uniform, before thousands, without remorse or apology, has left me no choice but to seek voluntary retirement.”

Sources say some Congress leaders attempted to reach out to Baramani, and the Chief Minister reportedly tried to pacify him, but these efforts were unsuccessful. Police officials confirmed that Baramani remained on duty without taking leave despite the incident.The episode has triggered sharp political reactions. R. Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of crushing an upright officer’s self-respect and demanded his resignation.

In a post on X, Ashoka questioned whether the CM’s actions stemmed from “arrogance, intoxication of authority, ego, or frustration from leading a failed government.” He called the incident demoralizing for the entire administrative machinery and urged Siddaramaiah to resign to preserve his dignity.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra also criticized the CM’s conduct as “unbecoming” and likened the Congress government to a “Tughlaq-like regime.” He urged Baramani to reconsider his resignation, emphasizing the need for honest officers. “The Congress government is proving disastrous, marked by incompetence and a lack of trust from officials,” Vijayendra said, calling for a movement to protect honest officers from governmental overreach.

Sources suggest the BJP is reaching out to Baramani, potentially to draw him into politics, but he has shown no political inclination and maintains a professional stance.



