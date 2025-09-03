 Top
Dharmasthala Whistleblower’s Custody Extended Till Sept 6

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
3 Sept 2025 10:59 PM IST

The whistleblower was arrested on August 23 and initially sent to 12 days of SIT custody. As the period ended today, he was produced before the court, which granted the extension: Reports

Dharmasthala Whistleblower — Screengrab/X

MANGALURU: The Additional Civil Judge and JMFC in Belthangady on Wednesday extended the custody of the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala case, who has been booked for perjury, remanding him to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) till September 6.

The whistleblower was arrested on August 23 and initially sent to 12 days of SIT custody. As the period ended today, he was produced before the court, which granted the extension.

During the custody so far, the SIT has conducted mahazars at several locations, including the house of Mahesh Shetty Timarodi in Ujire, the residence of activist Jayant in Bengaluru, and two service apartments in the city based on the information provided by the whistleblower. Sources said the team is likely to carry out a few more mahazars. It is to be seen if the team will go to other states the whistleblower is believed to have visited.

The whistleblower, who claimed to have worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, filed a complaint on July 3 alleging that he was forced to dispose of the bodies of people who were victims of crimes such as murder and sexual assault. On July 11, he appeared before a magistrate, recorded his statement, and handed over skeletal remains he claimed to have exhumed himself.

While he initially stated that the remains were of a woman, a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report later confirmed them to be male, prompting investigators to charge him with perjury.

The SIT was set up by the state government following his explosive allegations that multiple bodies had been secretly buried in Dharmasthala. Excavations have been carried out at 17 different sites so far, with human remains recovered only at two locations — Spot No. 6 and beneath a tree near Spot No. 11.


About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

