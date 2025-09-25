Dharmasthala Whistleblower Chinnaiah Records Statement Again

Mangaluru:Chinnaiah, the whistleblower in the alleged Dharmasthala secret burial case who was arrested last month on charges of perjury, appeared before the Belthangady court once again on Thursday to continue recording his voluntary statement.



He had initially filed his revised statement before the Additional Civil Judge and JMFC on Tuesday. After hearing him, the court directed him to return on Thursday to complete the deposition. On Thursday, Chinnaiah was brought from Shivamogga prison and produced before the court around 11 am. Proceedings began around 1 pm and continued till the lunch break at 2 pm. His statement resumed at 3 pm and went on till 5.30 pm. The court has now fixed September 27 as the next date for further recording.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has made progress in identifying remains recovered earlier this month. During a search operation at Banglegudde on September 18, the team had recovered a driving licence belonging to a man named Adishesha Narayana from Gubbi taluk in Tumakuru district.

SIT officials summoned Adishesha’s sisters to Belthangady on Thursday. They confirmed that the licence belonged to their brother, who had been working in a bar in Bengaluru before going missing on October 2, 2013. However, the family could not identify the clothes or the skeletal remains recovered from the site.