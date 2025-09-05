Dharmasthala Samavesha Slams False Propaganda, Seeks Stern Action

Mangaluru: The Dharma Jagruthi Samavesha of religious heads, held at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala on Thursday, strongly criticised the ploy and spread of misinformation against Dharmasthala and its Dharmadhikari, Dr D Veerendra Heggade, through social media and television channels. The resolution adopted at the convention urged the state government to initiate stringent legal action against individuals, organisations and media outlets responsible for circulating such false narratives.

The Samavesha brought together heads of various religious institutions from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts. The leaders passed a series of resolutions condemning what they described as a “systematic conspiracy” and attempts to malign the reputation of the holy shrine and its Dharmadhikari.

The convention thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officers for constituting the SIT to probe the alleged conspiracy and for ensuring a transparent investigation.

Extending their concern beyond Dharmasthala, the religious heads demanded firm action against those making derogatory remarks about other Hindu places of worship and against groups that attempt to disturb peace and communal harmony.

The leaders also resolved that if such conspiracies arise in the future against any religious centers or leaders, the community of seers and religious heads will come together, chalk out a strong strategy and fight unitedly. It also called for strengthening the Dharma Samrakshana Samiti and decided to hold similar gatherings annually to frame action plans for the protection of Dharma.

In a show of solidarity, the leaders pledged their firm support to Dr. Veerendra Heggade, stating that they stand with him during this testing time and are committed to safeguarding Dharma against attempts to malign revered institutions.

Copies of the resolution adopted at the Samavesha will be forwarded to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Dakshina Kannada DC Darshan KV.

Addressing the gathering Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, said that the blessings of Lord Manjunath, the grace of the Dharma Deities and the protection of Annappa Swamy had helped resolve all challenges faced by the holy town.

“Along with truth being realized, peace and harmony have also prevailed. The love, trust and respect of devotees have given us renewed enthusiasm to continue our service activities,” he said.

Heggade recalled that when he was unexpectedly conferred the responsibility of Dharmadhikari following the death of his father, he never aspired for the “Heggade” title.

“I am only an instrument here. All activities happen through the grace of Lord Manjunath, the will of the Dharma Deities, and the protection of Annappa Swamy,” he explained.

He acknowledged that his early days as Dharmadhikari were met with protests and opposition. “But with the cooperation of my family, dedication of staff, and support of villagers and devotees, all obstacles were overcome,” he said.

