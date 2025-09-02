Dharmasthala Case: Police File Cases for Spreading False News, Provocative Videos

Belthangady: Belthangady Police have registered two separate cases against individuals accused of sharing provocative videos and spreading false news on social media.



In the first case, Belthangady police have registered an FIR against Girish Mattannanavar, Mahesh Shetty Timarodi and Madan Bugudi.

According to the complaint filed by Praveen, a devotee of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, on August 30 around 4.30 pm, while he was in Belthangady watching YouTube on his mobile phone, he came across a video in which the first accused Girish Mattannanavar was seen standing alongside the third accused, Madan Bugudi, and speaking to the media. The complaint alleges that the accused deliberately attempted to provoke unrest among the public, malign the religious sentiments associated with Dharmasthala, and mislead people.

It is further alleged that Madan Bugudi was falsely introduced as a Human Rights Commission official before the media, with the intention of deceiving the public and undermining the credibility of the commission. The FIR also states that Girish Mattannanavar and Mahesh Shetty Timarodi had, for several days, been bringing in different individuals and bloggers and circulating false news on social media.

Based on the complaint, Belthangady police have booked the three under Sections 204, 319(2), 353(2) along with 3(5) of the BNS and have taken up investigation.

In the second case, complainant Rajendra Das D. of Dharmasthala alleged that on September 1, while browsing social media on his mobile phone at Ujire village, he found a video clip in which Girish Mattannanavar allegedly spoke in an obscene manner in a way that caused public nuisance. The video was reportedly circulated on “Janata News.” Acting on the complaint, Belthangady Police registered a case under Section 296 of the BNS and began an investigation.