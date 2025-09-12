Dharmasthala Burial Case: Social Media Content Creator Sameer Denies Procuring Funds From Terrorist Outfits

Mangaluru: Social media creator Sameer MD has denied a series of allegations against him and expressed confidence in the ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged secret burials in Dharmasthala.

In a 9.57-minute video released on his YouTube channel, recorded from inside a car, Sameer said he has been repeatedly targeted on social media and by some sections of the media which he dismissed as baseless.

“One of the biggest allegations is about funds. Some say I get money from terror outfits, others allege I receive crores from abroad. Because I am Muslim, I have been hearing this,” he said. He added that such charges began soon after he took up the campaign for justice in the 2012 rape and murder of a PU student near Dharmasthala.

“There is no such funding. If there were any truth to such claims, investigators would already have unearthed evidence. Police have all my details. I have submitted bank passbooks and statements of both my accounts,” he said, and also displayed it in the video.

Sameer clarified that as a content creator he earns through brand and app promotions but denied ever describing a girl’s rape and murder as a “pavitra savu” (sacred death), as alleged by some.

On the Sujatha Bhat case, he said that after watching her earlier YouTube interviews, in which she appeared visibly emotional, he felt Sujatha Bhat's statements were genuine. He alleged that later some individuals harassed her for interviews, mocked her through cross-questioning and trolling, and that she had even written to a lawyer twice expressing suicidal thoughts.

Praising the SIT’s professionalism, Sameer said he currently faces three cases and cannot comment in detail but added that some media reports falsely claimed he was absconding.

He spoke of personal hardships, alleging that after negative media portrayal his landlord asked him to vacate the rented house, leaving him and his mother without a permanent home for the past month.

“This is what happens when you raise your voice for truth. Still, I am at peace,” he said, adding that the formation of the SIT itself was “half a success.”