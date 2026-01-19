DGP Denies Viral Video Allegations, Claims Clip Is AI-Generated

BENGALURU: A video allegedly showing Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) Ramachandra Rao in a compromising situation inside his official chamber went viral on social media on Monday. Rao, however, dismissed the footage as “artificial intelligence–generated” and sought a formal investigation into its origin.

The 47-second video, widely circulated across social media platforms, is claimed to be around five years old, dating back to Rao’s tenure as Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Belagavi. The footage allegedly shows Rao, in uniform and seated on his chair, interacting closely with a woman who approaches him inside the chamber. In parts of the video, the officer is seen hugging the woman and, in another clip, allegedly sharing a kiss. The woman is seen wearing a churidar in one segment and a saree in another.

Following the circulation of the video, Rao visited the residence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in Bengaluru to explain his position. However, he reportedly returned without meeting the minister.

Reacting to the controversy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters in Belagavi, said disciplinary action would be initiated against Rao, irrespective of rank, after a detailed investigation into the matter.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Rao strongly denied the allegations and questioned the authenticity of the video. “It is all lies. I do not know who the woman is,” he said, adding that he suspects the involvement of rivals in the creation and circulation of the alleged secret videos. He has formally requested an investigation into the matter.

Ramachandra Rao is also known to be the stepfather of actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence last year in connection with a gold smuggling case at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, following her arrival from Dubai. She is currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison.