Devotees Throng Sri Mylaralingeshwara Temple for Karnikotsava

Hosapete: All eyes and ears were fixed on Goravayya Ramanna as he climbed the ‘Billu,’ (ceremonial bow) at Sri Mylaralingeshwara temple in Huvina Hadagali on Wednesday evening, during the annual Karnikotsava that devotees believe foretells the fate of the coming year.

Eager devotees had gathered in large numbers, many of them with their mobile phones and cameras to capture the event.

After pausing briefly and gazing at the sky, he uttered the word “Saddale” and proclaimed “Sampayitale Parak”, before leaping down from the bow. Members of the Gorava community standing below caught him with a blanket, in keeping with tradition.

Devotees interpreted the proclamation as an auspicious sign indicating prosperity.

Before the proclamation, the temple’s hereditary trustee Venkappaiah Odeyar arrived and performed a ceremonial circumambulation. Goravayya Ramanna was taken to the ritual spot in a grand procession by the Gorava community.