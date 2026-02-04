 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Devotees Throng Sri Mylaralingeshwara Temple for Karnikotsava

Karnataka
4 Feb 2026 11:21 PM IST

After pausing briefly and gazing at the sky, he uttered the word “Saddale” and proclaimed “Sampayitale Parak”, before leaping down from the bow

Devotees Throng Sri Mylaralingeshwara Temple for Karnikotsava
x
All eyes and ears were fixed on Goravayya Ramanna as he climbed the ‘Billu,’ (ceremonial bow) at Sri Mylaralingeshwara temple in Huvina Hadagali

Hosapete: All eyes and ears were fixed on Goravayya Ramanna as he climbed the ‘Billu,’ (ceremonial bow) at Sri Mylaralingeshwara temple in Huvina Hadagali on Wednesday evening, during the annual Karnikotsava that devotees believe foretells the fate of the coming year.

Eager devotees had gathered in large numbers, many of them with their mobile phones and cameras to capture the event.

After pausing briefly and gazing at the sky, he uttered the word “Saddale” and proclaimed “Sampayitale Parak”, before leaping down from the bow. Members of the Gorava community standing below caught him with a blanket, in keeping with tradition.

Devotees interpreted the proclamation as an auspicious sign indicating prosperity.

Before the proclamation, the temple’s hereditary trustee Venkappaiah Odeyar arrived and performed a ceremonial circumambulation. Goravayya Ramanna was taken to the ritual spot in a grand procession by the Gorava community.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hosapete devotees Huvina Hadagali shiva temple 
India Southern States Karnataka Hospet 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X