Devotee Seeks Probe Into ‘Narrative Terrorism’ Targeting Dharmasthala

Mangaluru: A devotee of Shri Kshethra Dharmasthala has filed a complaint with the SIT, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, and the Dakshina Kannada SP, alleging a coordinated campaign of illegal funding, criminal conspiracy, and “narrative terrorism” targeting the temple and its Dharmadhikari.

In his complaint, Surendra Prabhu claimed several YouTube channels and social media platforms have been spreading “defamatory, provocative and misleading” content against Dharmasthala in a planned manner, using identical talking points, simultaneous uploads, and artificially boosted viewership through paid promotions and influencers.

He alleged the campaign extended beyond Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and even national and international audiences through Hindi and English platforms. According to him, the operation relied on unethical tactics such as paid views, coordinated WhatsApp groups, and call-centre style dissemination. Independent creators countering the allegations were allegedly harassed through online defamation drives.

Calling the campaign “narrative terrorism” and “cyber terrorism,” Prabhu urged authorities to probe the financial and organisational backing, including possible illegal funding, money laundering, foreign contributions, and extremist involvement. He sought a multi-agency investigation into funding sources and immediate legal measures to curb defamatory content and protect the faith of lakhs of devotees.