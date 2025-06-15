Develop Kalyana Karnataka on Lines of Mysuru, Bengaluru: Kharge Urges Govt

Yadgir: Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday urged the state government to develop Kalyana Karnataka on the lines of Mysuru and Bengaluru and ensure proper implementation of development projects in the region.



Speaking at the launch of the “Arogya Avishkara” health initiative at the district stadium in Yadgir, in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Kharge said, “It is commendable that our government is striving to make Bengaluru like Singapore. We are not asking for Kalyana Karnataka to become like Singapore—but if the development is brought to this region on par with Siddaramaiah’s Mysuru and Shivakumar’s Bengaluru, the people of Kalyana Karnataka will remember them with gratitude.”

Kharge’s remark, made while highlighting the acute shortage of teachers and the poor state of education in the region, brought smiles to the faces of the leaders on the dais.

“We do not have enough teachers here. We do not have teachers for mathematics, science, and English in schools. Teachers appointed here from other regions seek transfers within a year to places like Mysuru, which has led to a decline in academic performance. Sadly, districts in this region often feature at the bottom of SSLC and PUC results,” he said.

Kharge added that if the problem continues then it would affect the future generation.

He further highlighted the employment challenges faced by locals and noted that under Article 371(J), recruitment for government jobs in the region does not require clearance from the Finance Department. “This should be used effectively to provide jobs to locals. The government must show urgency in this matter,” Kharge added.

Kharge lauded the Congress government in the state for the Rs 5,000 crore allocation for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) for the 2025–26 fiscal year. He also stressed the importance of timely utilisation.

“Our CM keeps saying that the government is ready to give money but many times they are not fully utilized. Complete all projects launched today immediately. Only then can new schemes be taken up next year,” he suggested.

The “Arogya Avishkara” event was jointly organised by the Yadgir district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Health and Family Welfare Department, and the KKRDB.