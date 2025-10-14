Deshpande’s Remarks on Five Guarantees Stir Debate in Karnataka

Karwar: Haliyal MLA and former KPCC president RV Deshpande’s remarks in a jesting tone on the five guarantee schemes have sparked a wave of discussion across Karnataka.

Deshpande was speaking at the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod” campaign in his constituency when he commented on the government’s flagship schemes.

Speaking in a jocular tone, he said, “The Siddaramaiah government gives five guarantees. Women get Rs 2,000. It is like a lottery.. lottery.”

He further added with a smile, “There is no power bill for anyone. Siddaramaiah is like God. If I were Chief Minister, I wouldn’t have done this.”

Deshpande also touched upon the free bus service for women. “All women are now going to temples. The buses are packed with women. Now the CM has said he will give the Indira Kit. He is providing toor dal… Is he giving coconut too,” he said.

The statements quickly went viral on social media, with some interpreting them as a critique of the Congress government’s programs.

Following the controversy, Deshpande issued a clarification, stressing that his comments were intended to appreciate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s pro-people approach, not to criticize the guarantee schemes.

He said, “Siddaramaiah has consistently made decisions in the public interest and is a senior, experienced leader. At no point during the meeting did I state that development has been hindered due to the guarantee schemes.”