Deputy Commissioner’s Official Car Attached Over Land Compensation Delay

Kalaburagi: Court staff on Thursday attached the official car of the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner for delaying the disbursal of compensation in a land acquisition case. The case pertains to land acquired for the establishment of a treatment plant near Nandikur, despite a court order. The vehicle was later released conditionally after an assurance was given that the compensation would be paid.

The action followed an order by the Principal Senior Civil court directing the attachment of the Deputy Commissioner’s car in connection with the delay in paying compensation to the landowner.

The authorities arrived to attach the vehicle along with the towing vehicle.

The case dates back nearly 20 years. In 2005, several acres of land were acquired near Nandikur for setting up an STP. Prakash Makalappa lost two acres of land and was paid what he claimed was inadequate compensation by the then sub-divisional officer. Challenging this, he had approached the court.