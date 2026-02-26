 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Deputy Commissioner’s Official Car Attached Over Land Compensation Delay

Karnataka
26 Feb 2026 11:54 PM IST

Kalaburagi court acts in 20-year-old land acquisition case

Deputy Commissioner’s Official Car Attached Over Land Compensation Delay
x
AI Created Representative Image.

Kalaburagi: Court staff on Thursday attached the official car of the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner for delaying the disbursal of compensation in a land acquisition case. The case pertains to land acquired for the establishment of a treatment plant near Nandikur, despite a court order. The vehicle was later released conditionally after an assurance was given that the compensation would be paid.

The action followed an order by the Principal Senior Civil court directing the attachment of the Deputy Commissioner’s car in connection with the delay in paying compensation to the landowner.

The authorities arrived to attach the vehicle along with the towing vehicle.

The case dates back nearly 20 years. In 2005, several acres of land were acquired near Nandikur for setting up an STP. Prakash Makalappa lost two acres of land and was paid what he claimed was inadequate compensation by the then sub-divisional officer. Challenging this, he had approached the court.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kalaburagi Deputy commissioners Kalaburgi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum 
India Southern States Karnataka 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X